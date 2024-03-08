International Women's Day: PM Narendra Modi announces reduction in LPG cylinder price

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced a major reduction in the prices of domestic gas cylinders. Announcing his government's decision on International Women's Day, PM Modi said the prices of domestic gas cylinders will be slashed by ₹100. He said the decision will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at a public during the launch of various projects in Srinagar. (HT photo)

PM Modi said the move will especially benefit the women of the country.

"Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," he wrote on X.

PM Modi said by making cooking gas affordable, his government wants to ensure a healthier environment. He said the Centre's decision will empower women.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," he added.

Meanwhile, in a related decision, the Central government on Thursday announced the extension of ₹300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next fiscal starting April 1.

The government in October last year hiked the subsidy from ₹200 per 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year to ₹300 per bottle. The ₹300 per cylinder subsidy was for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31.

PM Modi greets nation on International Women's Day

In another post on X, PM Modi saluted the strength and courage of India's Nari Shakti.

"Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more. This is also reflected in our accomplishments in the last decade," he said.