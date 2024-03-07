Congress CEC meeting LIVE Updates: Brass to discuss candidates for Lok Sabha polls at 6pm

Congress CEC meet LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the party HQ in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Congress CEC meeting LIVE Updates: The Congress will convene a meeting of the party's central election committee on Thursday to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Jairam Ramesh, Congress communication in-charge, announced the meeting in a tweet, scheduled for 6pm.

Led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the committee includes former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress committee hands over draft manifesto for Lok Sabha polls

Meanwhile, the Congress manifesto committee, headed by former finance minister P Chidambaram, has prepared a draft manifesto for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The draft was presented to Congress president Kharge which will be presented to CEC for further discussion and finalisation.

For the first time, Congress is set to include the "right to employment" for youths in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. The draft manifesto, is formulated by the committee led by former union minister P Chidambaram and includes committee members- Shashi Tharoor, K Raju, Gurdeep Sappal, and Imran Pratapgarhi.

"Our draft manifesto based on 'NYAY' for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is ready and was presented to me today by the Congress manifesto committee," Kharge said on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha elections are anticipated to take place in April-May this year.