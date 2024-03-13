BJP announces candidates for all 60 seats for Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced candidates for all 60 seats in Arunachal Pradesh for the coming assembly polls in the northeastern state, which will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. The list has four women candidates, including three sitting legislators and a fresh face (Representative Photo)

The party has fielded chief minister Pema Khandu from the Mukto seat, the same seat he represented in 2019, while his deputy Chowna Mein would fight from his home constituency, Chowkham.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I extend my best wishes to all 60 candidates...I am quite sure each of you will be a winner as the lovely people of the state have complete trust in our service to them marked by complete dedication and commitment,” CM Khandu posted on X after the list was announced in Delhi.

Also Read: Gadkari, Khattar, Goyal named in BJP’s 2nd list of 72 Lok Sabha candidates

Significantly, the BJP dropped 14 of its sitting MLAs, including three ministers in the present cabinet. The ministers left out are home minister Bamang Felix (Nyapin), industries minister Tumke Bagra (Alo West) and agriculture minister Tage Taki (Ziro Hapoli).

Three Congress MLAs – Ninong Ering (Pasighat West), Lombo Tayeng (Mebo) and Wangling Lowangdong (Borduria Bogapani) – who had joined the BJP recently have been included in the list.

The list has four women candidates, including three sitting legislators and a fresh face. Of the 60 seats, 53 are reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates and the rest are general seats.

Congress and other prominent parties like the National People’s Party are yet to announce their candidates for the assembly election.

In 2019, the BJP retained power by winning 41 seats, Janata Dal (United) won seven, NPP won five, Congress - four, Peoples Party of Arunachal Pradesh - one and the remaining two seats were secured by Independents.