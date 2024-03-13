 BJP announces candidates for all 60 seats for Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP announces candidates for all 60 seats for Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls

BJP announces candidates for all 60 seats for Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls

ByUtpal Parashar
Mar 13, 2024 08:51 PM IST

BJP announces candidates for all 60 seats in Arunachal Pradesh for upcoming assembly polls, dropping 14 sitting MLAs including three ministers.

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced candidates for all 60 seats in Arunachal Pradesh for the coming assembly polls in the northeastern state, which will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election.

The list has four women candidates, including three sitting legislators and a fresh face (Representative Photo)
The list has four women candidates, including three sitting legislators and a fresh face (Representative Photo)

The party has fielded chief minister Pema Khandu from the Mukto seat, the same seat he represented in 2019, while his deputy Chowna Mein would fight from his home constituency, Chowkham.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I extend my best wishes to all 60 candidates...I am quite sure each of you will be a winner as the lovely people of the state have complete trust in our service to them marked by complete dedication and commitment,” CM Khandu posted on X after the list was announced in Delhi.

Also Read: Gadkari, Khattar, Goyal named in BJP’s 2nd list of 72 Lok Sabha candidates

Significantly, the BJP dropped 14 of its sitting MLAs, including three ministers in the present cabinet. The ministers left out are home minister Bamang Felix (Nyapin), industries minister Tumke Bagra (Alo West) and agriculture minister Tage Taki (Ziro Hapoli).

Three Congress MLAs – Ninong Ering (Pasighat West), Lombo Tayeng (Mebo) and Wangling Lowangdong (Borduria Bogapani) – who had joined the BJP recently have been included in the list.

The list has four women candidates, including three sitting legislators and a fresh face. Of the 60 seats, 53 are reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates and the rest are general seats.

Congress and other prominent parties like the National People’s Party are yet to announce their candidates for the assembly election.

In 2019, the BJP retained power by winning 41 seats, Janata Dal (United) won seven, NPP won five, Congress - four, Peoples Party of Arunachal Pradesh - one and the remaining two seats were secured by Independents.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Floor Test LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On