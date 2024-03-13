Gadkari, Khattar, Goyal named in BJP’s 2nd list of 72 Lok Sabha candidates

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, nominating several Union ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and others during the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting (PTI Photo)

The party has fielded Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North and Union broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur from Hamirpur.

Also in the fray are three former chief ministers – Trivendra Singh Rawat from Hardwar, Basavaraj Bommai Bommai from Haveri, Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal and Trivendra Singh Rawat – as contestants.

Union minister Sobha Karandjale has been fielded from Bengaluru North, Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad in Haryana, Bharti Pawar and from MP’s Dindori (ST), according to the list shared by the BJP’s central election committee.

The party has also announced candidates for the remaining two seats of the total seven from Delhi naming Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandola from North West, a seat reserved for the SC.

BJP’s chief media in-charge Anil Baluni has been fielded from Garhwal in Uttarakhand and Tejasvi Surya, the head of its youth wing, from Bengaluru South.

The second list covers 11 states, including Haryana, where a new chief minister was appointed on Tuesday, replacing Khattar. The other states that are included in the list are Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

The party has already announced 195 names from 16 states.

The 2024 general elections are likely to be held in April-May. The Election Commission of India is expected to release the schedule in the coming days