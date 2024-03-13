 Gadkari, Khattar, Goyal named in BJP’s 2nd list of 72 Lok Sabha candidates | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Gadkari, Khattar, Goyal named in BJP’s 2nd list of 72 Lok Sabha candidates

Gadkari, Khattar, Goyal named in BJP’s 2nd list of 72 Lok Sabha candidates

BySmirit Kak Ramachandran
Mar 13, 2024 08:02 PM IST

BJP releases second list of 72 Lok Sabha candidates, including Union ministers and former chief ministers, covering 11 states for upcoming polls.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, nominating several Union ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and others during the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and others during the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting (PTI Photo)

The party has fielded Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North and Union broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur from Hamirpur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also in the fray are three former chief ministers – Trivendra Singh Rawat from Hardwar, Basavaraj Bommai Bommai from Haveri, Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal and Trivendra Singh Rawat – as contestants.

Union minister Sobha Karandjale has been fielded from Bengaluru North, Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad in Haryana, Bharti Pawar and from MP’s Dindori (ST), according to the list shared by the BJP’s central election committee.

The party has also announced candidates for the remaining two seats of the total seven from Delhi naming Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandola from North West, a seat reserved for the SC.

BJP’s chief media in-charge Anil Baluni has been fielded from Garhwal in Uttarakhand and Tejasvi Surya, the head of its youth wing, from Bengaluru South.

The second list covers 11 states, including Haryana, where a new chief minister was appointed on Tuesday, replacing Khattar. The other states that are included in the list are Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

The party has already announced 195 names from 16 states.

The 2024 general elections are likely to be held in April-May. The Election Commission of India is expected to release the schedule in the coming days

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Floor Test LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On