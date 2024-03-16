 Odisha Assembly Election 2024 to be held in 4 phases: Here is complete schedule | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 to be held in 4 phases: Here is complete schedule

ByShobhit Gupta
Mar 16, 2024 04:09 PM IST

The counting of the votes will take place on June 4, announced chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The voting for the 147-member Odisha assembly will be held in four phases, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday. As per the announcement, voters will cast their votes on four dates, viz, May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4, announced chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The term of the current assembly elected in 2019 will expire on June 2, 2024.

Odisha legislative assembly(File)
Here's the complete schedule for the Odisha assembly polls:

Issue of notification: April 18, April 26, April 29, May 7

Last date of notification: April 25, May 3, May 6, May 14

Scrutiny of nomination: April 26, May 4, May 7, May 15

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: April 29, May 6, May 9, May 17

Date of poll: May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1

Results: June 4

The election body has directed the enforcement agencies to be impartial and transparent for a smooth and fair polling ensuring a level-playing field, the CEC said.

In the 2019 Odisha legislative assembly elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured 113 seats, wining the election with a thumping majority, and forming the government for a fifth consecutive term under chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 23 seats followed by Congress at 9. The remaining seats were won by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and an independent candidate.

Odisha has 21 parliamentary constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJD got the maximum number of seats, wining 12, followed by the BJP at 8 and the Congress just a lone seat

This time, hectic parleys were underway between BJP and BJD for a possible alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls. The two former allies, who parted ways in 2009, discussed contours of a seat-sharing pact for the assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls. The BJD is considered a “friendly party” to the ruling BJP, having lent support to the Union government for the passage of crucial bills.

