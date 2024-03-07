BJD, BJP hold discussions for alliance in Lok Sabha, Odisha polls

Hectic parleys were underway between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday for a possible alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (PTI File Photo)

According to leaders of both the parties, the two former allies, who parted ways in 2009, were working out the contours of a seat-sharing pact for the assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls, which is scheduled to be held in Odisha simultaneously this summer. The BJD is considered a “friendly party” to the ruling BJP, having lent support to the Union government for the passage of crucial bills.

But it was being pursued by the BJP to renew its ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as part of the coalition’s efforts to win 400+ seats in the polls.

On Wednesday, BJD chief and Odisha chief minister, Naveen Patnaik held meetings with senior party leaders in Bhubaneshwar. Meetings were also held in the national capital where the BJP discussed the specifics of seat-sharing both for the 147 assembly seats and the 21 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP’s core group on Odisha also met in the Capital to discuss candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, ahead of the central election committee’s meeting.

“The BJP wants to contest more seats than the BJD. In the last election the party won eight of the 21 seats and this time it is keen to contest more than 15 if the two parties announce an alliance. Similarly, it has put forth a number for the assembly as well...” said a party functionary, requesting anonymity.

In 2019, the BJD won 112 assembly seats to form the government in the state, while the BJP won 23, which was 13 more than the tally in 2014.

In the Lok Sabha, the BJD won 12 seats, the BJP eight and the Congress one.

After two meetings of senior leaders at Naveen Patnaik’s residence chaired by the CM, the BJD issued a cryptic statement.

“Odisha is heading towards next level of development and efforts are on by the CM Naveen Patnaik-led government in this regard. Odisha will complete 100 years of its statehood and BJD and CM has major milestones to be achieved by this time. Therefore, Biju Janata Dal will do everything towards this in the greater interests of people of Odisha and the State. The party supremo will take the decision which will be apt for Odisha,” said party vice-president and senior MLA Debi Prasad Mishra.

Senior BJD leader Arun Sahoo added that several issues were discussed. The BJP also played its cards close to its chest.

“There was discussion on alliance but nothing is final now. The top leaders of the party will decide on it. But we have told that we will fight alone. We gave our opinion, but whatever the central leaders of the party decide, we will abide by it. Various issues on how to fight elections were discussed at the crucial meeting,” said BJP MP and former Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram.