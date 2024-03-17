Date of counting of votes for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim changed to June 2

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday issued a revised schedule, modifying the date of counting of votes for the legislative assembly elections of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim from June 4 to June 2. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4 for the parliamentary polls. (Representative file photo)(HT_PRINT)

The poll body cited that the term of both the legislative assemblies would be ending on June 2 and according to Article 324, Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it is necessary for the ECI to conduct the elections before the cessation of their respective terms.

In view of this rule, the poll body has decided to modify the election schedule which was announced on Saturday and changed the day of counting of votes to June 2 from June 4. The Commission further informed that the change of date is only for the counting of votes for the assembly elections, while there shall be no change in respect of schedule for the parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The ECI on Saturday announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha elections along with the assembly polls of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting April 19 and would culminate on June 1. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1.

The assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, the day when phase 1 elections of Lok Sabha will take place, while Andhra Pradesh will vote on May 13. The Assembly polls in Odisha will be held in four phases-- May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The results of the Lok Sabha polls and Odisha and Andhra Pradesh assemblies will be announced on June 4.

A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said. A total of 10.5 lakh polling stations and 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff will be deployed in the poll exercise. 55 lakh EVMs will be deployed.

