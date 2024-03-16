 Sikkim Assembly election 2024 to be held on April 19: Here is complete schedule | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sikkim Assembly election 2024 to be held on April 19: Here is complete schedule

ByShobhit Gupta
Mar 16, 2024 03:58 PM IST

The counting of the votes will take place on June 4, announced chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The voting for the 32-member Sikkim assembly will be held in a single phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday. As per the announcement, voters will cast their votes on April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4, announced chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The term of the current assembly elected in 2019 will expire on June 2, 2024.

Sikkim assembly(File)

Here's the complete schedule for the Sikkim assembly polls:

Issue of notification: March 20

Last date of notification: March 27

Scrutiny of nomination: March 28

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: March 30

Date of poll: April 19

Results: June 4

The election body has directed the enforcement agencies to be impartial and transparent for a smooth and fair polling ensuring a level-playing field, the CEC said.

In the 2019 Sikkim legislative assembly elections, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won 17 seats and formed the government under chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) won 15 seats.

The 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly elections took place on April 11, 2019, alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) defeated the long-standing Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), securing a simple majority with 17 seats. Other parties like BJP, Congress, and Hamro Sikkim Party fielded candidates but didn’t win any seats.

Sikkim witnessed vigorous voter turnout, with 78.19% voters casting their votes across 32 assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak had directed all government officials, including Heads of Department (HODs) to strictly follow the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) rules once it comes into effect with the announcement of poll schedule.

