EC's poll date announcement shows 544 seats instead of 543. Is it an error?

While announcing the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) shared an all-phase map, which showed total number of constituencies as 544 instead of 543. When this was pointed out, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar explained that one parliamentary constituency of Manipur will have the distinction of going to the polls twice due to the special situation amid the ethnic violence. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses the press conference announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha polls, (ANI)

Follow Lok Sabha poll schedule LIVE Updates

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Replying to the journalist on the question, CEC Kumar said, "It is because elections will take place twice in one constituency in Manipur."

While addressing the press conference, the poll body announced that the much-awaited Lok Sabha elections for the 543 constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting April 19 and would culminate on June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1.

However, one of two constituencies of Manipur, Outer Manipur, would have the chance to cast their votes on two days, considering the recent ethnic violence between the Kukis and Meiteis communities in the north-eastern state.

While Inner Manipur constituency will be voting on April 19 (phase 1), outer Manipur will vote on two dates: April 19 (phase 1) and April 26 (phase 2).

15 assembly constituencies falling under Outer Manipur constituency-- Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabok, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Chandel (ST), Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST), and Singhat (ST)-- would vote on April 19. While the remaining assembly segments under the same constituency-- Jiribam, Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), Nungba (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), and Thanlon (ST)-- will go to polls on April 26.

Additionally, the poll body has made an arrangement for the people living in camps in violence-hit state to allow them to vote from their camps in the upcoming polls.

Read here: Election schedule to facilitate PM's campaign: Congress, TMC criticise 7-phase plan

Responding to a question, CEC Kumar said, "We have drawn a scheme, which we have notified... to allow the voters in the camp to vote from the camp. Like there is a scheme for Jammu and Kashmir migrants... same way the scheme will implemented in Manipur. Voters will be allowed to vote from the respective camps... from the lower constituency to higher and higher to lower."

"My appeal to the voters is that let us decide through the ballot, peacefully by participating in the elections, we will make the arrangements," he added.

Severe ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities broke out in Manipur in May last year which caused the loss of over 200 lives. According to officials, over 25,000 people have been rescued by the security forces while around 50,000 are living in camps following the unrest.