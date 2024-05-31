Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for 7th and final phase of polling ends

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Updates: The seventh and final phase of polling is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, marking the conclusion of the largest democratic exercise of electing the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. The campaigning for Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha elections concluded two days before the voting day, as citizens across 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in eight states and union territories prepared to cast their votes....Read More

Polling is scheduled in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three seats in Jharkhand besides Chandigarh.

Voting is already over in 486 seats in 28 states and Union territories. The turnout in the first six phases was 66.14 per cent, 66.71, 65.68, 69.16, 62.2 and 63.36 per cent respectively.

The campaigning saw BJP leaders led by PM Narendra Modi accusing the Congress and the INDIA alliance of being corrupt, anti-Hindu and engaging in loot, appeasement and dynastic politics.

The Opposition parties have been claiming that the BJP is anti-farmer, anti-youth and will change and scrap the Constitution if they win the elections.

The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.