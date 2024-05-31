Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for 7th and final phase of polling ends
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Updates: The seventh and final phase of polling is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, marking the conclusion of the largest democratic exercise of electing the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. The campaigning for Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha elections concluded two days before the voting day, as citizens across 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in eight states and union territories prepared to cast their votes....Read More
Polling is scheduled in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three seats in Jharkhand besides Chandigarh.
Voting is already over in 486 seats in 28 states and Union territories. The turnout in the first six phases was 66.14 per cent, 66.71, 65.68, 69.16, 62.2 and 63.36 per cent respectively.
The campaigning saw BJP leaders led by PM Narendra Modi accusing the Congress and the INDIA alliance of being corrupt, anti-Hindu and engaging in loot, appeasement and dynastic politics.
The Opposition parties have been claiming that the BJP is anti-farmer, anti-youth and will change and scrap the Constitution if they win the elections.
The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.
Rahul Gandhi says Congress will uproot BJD-BJP combine in Odisha
Calling the BJP and BJD partners, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Congress will uproot the BJD-BJP partnership government in Odisha as it did in Telangana where BRS was working for the BJP.
Addressing a public meeting in Balasore Lok Sabha constituency on the last day of the campaigning, Gandhi said BJP has lodged 24 cases against him, sentenced him to to years of jail in defamation case, took away his Lok Sabha membership, his government quarter and got him interrogated by ED for 50 hours.
"But why no cases have been filed against Naveen Patnaik who is claiming to be fighting BJP. There has been no interrogation, no raiding because Naveen Patnaik works for BJP. These two(BJD and BJP) are one and the aim of the partnership is to steal the wealth of the people of Odisha, the mines and make billions from it," alleged Gandhi.
Campaigning for final phase of polling ends in Odisha, ₹20 crore cash seized during election
Campaigning for the final phase of elections to the Lok Sabha seats and Odisha assembly ended on Thursday with 99.6 lakh voters set to exercise their franchise in 6 Lok Sabha and 42 assembly constituencies on Saturday.
Six Lok Sabha constituencies such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapra, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur will go to the polls along with the 42 Assembly segments in their jurisdiction on June 1. Voting has already ended for 15 Lok Sabha and 105 assembly constituencies with 74.52 % of the 2.36 crore voters exercising their franchise between May 13 and May 25. The voting percentage is a tad better than 2019 election when 72.83 % of the electorate had cast their vote.
In the final phase of polling, the fate of leaders like BJP’s state president Manmohan Samal, former PCC president Niranjan Pattnaik, BJP senior vice president Baijayant Panda and former union minister Shrikant Jena in the fray. Tjere are 460 candidates in the fray in the final phase of election for both assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
Bureaucratic rejig amidst Lok Sabha elections
In another major bureaucratic reshuffle since Lok sabha elections that commenced on March 16 and are set to end on June 4, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet made a series of appointments and premature repatriation of officers at the Joint Secretary or Joint Secretary equivalent level.
The order said,"In view of declaration of elections to the Lok Sabha, if any of the officers mentioned in the instant communication are on election related duty, they may kindly be relieved after due clearance from the Election Commission of India to take up their new assignment."
In the Ministry of AYUSH, Sachidanand Prasad, an Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts & Finance Service(IP&TA&FS)officer from 1994 batch, has been appointed as Secretary of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM). The centre canceled Binod Kumar, ICAS (1993) appointment as the Secretary which it had announced in March this year, Kumar has been given the tenure till next year. The appointment is effective until Prasad's superannuation on December 31, 2027, or until further orders.
Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer on the preparations for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections
On the preparations for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar says, "Campaigning ended at 5 pm in Rajmahal, Godda, Dumka...The total number of booths is 6258, out of which all polling parties at 241 booths are women...In view of the heat, basic facilities are available at all booths, full security arrangements have been made and adequate security forces have been deployed..."
Bihar battles heatwaves during critical election days, 19 people die
At least 19 people have died as Bihar experiences intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius.
In Bihar's Aurangabad, the death toll due to heat wave conditions has reached 12, while four people died in Kaimur district, including a worker on election duty, on Thursday and three people have died in Bihar's Arrah in Bhojpur district after suffering from extreme heatwaves in the region.
Dr Sahil Raj, a doctor at Kaimur's Mohania sub-divisional hospital, said that on Thursday, a total of about 40 people had come to the hospital who had been affected by heat stroke.
"Among them, two persons, including polling personnel, had come to me who died due to heat stroke. 30 to 40 people, including police personnel, are undergoing treatment. Many have been sent home after treatment, while others are undergoing treatment," he said.
108 public meetings, roadshows, over 100 media bytes: Priyanka Gandhi's campaign in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
As the election campaign of the Lok Sabha polls ended on Thursday, Congress' star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi's marathon election campaign in this poll season clocked 108 public meetings and roadshows, more than 100 media bytes, one television interview, and five print interviews spread over the last 55 days, the party said.
Priyanka Gandhi, who campaigned in 16 states and one union territory, hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on the Congress party and his allegations in a measured manner. Her speeches garnered adequate attention in this election as she shattered the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's efforts to misdirect the narrative, the Congress said.
Gandhi's dialogue, conversation style, gentleness, simplicity, and humility received much praise from the public.
Gandhi concluded her Lok Sabha election campaign with a huge road show in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. After offering prayers to Hanuman at Jakhu temple, Gandhi held her last road show of this poll campaign at Solan, in which thousands participated.
BJP will win all 40 seats in Bihar, PM Modi will come to power again: Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary
As campaigning for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls came to an end in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed confidence that the BJP would win all 40 seats in Bihar, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come to power again.
Samrat Chaudhary said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav did not do any work in 15 years, that is why BJP has been fighting against Lalu Prasad Yadav's corruption in the past and is fighting even today. Today the election campaigning is over. The people of Bihar are going to give all 40 seats to Prime Minister Modi. The result will come on June 4 and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again."
He further alleged that the RJD was involved in spreading wrong rumours on reservations.
For BJP, final phase of Bengal Lok Sabha polls is an acid test
For Bharatiya Janata Party, which has targeted 30 of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha segments, the seventh and last phase of polling at nine seats in Kolkata and two adjacent districts of South and North 24 Parganas is likely to be the acid test because it trailed the ruling Trinamool Congress at all nine in 2019.
The Dum Dum, Barasat and Basirhat seats are in the North 24 Parganas while Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour and Jadavpur are in the South 24 Parganas. The Kolkata North and Kolkata South seats cover the state capital.
Characterised by a mix of rural and cosmopolitan voters who speak various languages, including Hindi, some of these nine seats are likely to witness a different voting pattern because the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), has fielded a few prominent faces in a bid to emerge as a third force in the last leg of the elections.
In the six phases held earlier covering 33 seats, the contests were primarily bipolar in most of the segments because BJP had won 18 of these in 2019, setting a record.
Campaigning for final phase of Lok Sabha polls ends
The high-pitched campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in 57 seats in seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh on June 1 ended Thursday evening.
Polling is scheduled in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three seats in Jharkhand besides Chandigarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from Varanasi.