Lok Sabha Election Phase 7: What's open, what's closed in polling constituencies

Lok Sabha election Phase 7: The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 1. In the last phase of polling, voters from 57 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states and UT will exercise their franchise. Voters standing in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during Lok Sabha election. (HT Photo)

On Saturday, voting will take place in eight states and union territories - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chandigarh. 907 candidates across 57 poll-bound constituencies will have their fate sealed tomorrow.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In view of the elections, certain security measures and restrictions will be put in place for tomorrow across all the polling constituencies. The restrictions will remain in place during voting hours - 7 am to 6 pm - across all the parliamentary seats.

Lok Sabha election Phase 7: What's closed

All schools and educational institutes will remain closed across the polling constituencies on June 1. Some educational centers are also used as polling booths, so security will remain heightened at these centers.

Further, all state government offices will remain closed during polling hours. Banks in some constituencies will also remain closed, on account of it being a Saturday. Liquor stores will be closed and sale of commercial liquor will be banned during polling hours in all 57 constituencies.

Lok Sabha election Phase 7: What will remain open

All emergency and essential services such as hospitals, ambulance services, healthcare facilities and law enforcement facilities will remain open on June 1 across all constituencies. Pharmacies and grocery shops will also remain open.

Public transportation will remain active on its usual routes during its functioning hours. Some constituencies may also add some extra routes to facilitate voters on polling day.

Commercial establishments such as hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and theatres are expected to largely remain open. However, their hours may vary as per the voting timings.

The last phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1 will witness many key candidates such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, actress Kangana Ranaut, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti, MP Ravi Kishan, and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

The results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be announced on June 4.