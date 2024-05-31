Are banks closed on June 1 for final phase of Lok Sabha election voting? Check list here

Bank holiday on June 1: The seventh phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for June 1 after six phases were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and May 25. Owing to polling on June 1, banks in various cities will be closed. Lok Sabha elections phase 7: Owing to polling on June 1, banks in various cities will be closed.

States where banks will be closed for elections on June 1:

For phase 7 of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, banks will remain closed in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Chandigarh.

Banks will remain shut in these constituencies on June 1:

Constituences where banks will be closed on June 1 include Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar and Chandigarh.

Other bank holidays in June 2024:

According to the RBI holiday list, bank holidays for the month of June as as follows:

June 8: Banks are closed for second Saturday.

June 9: Banks are closed on Sunday.

June 15: Banks will be closed in Mizoram for YMA Day. Banks in Odisha will be closed for Raja Sankranti.

June 17: Bakri Eid banks will remain closed in states except Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

June 18: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar for Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha).

June 22: Banks are closed on account for fourth Saturday.

June 23: Banks are closed on Sunday.

June 30: Banks are closed on Sunday.