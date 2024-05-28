June bank holidays: Banks are closed for 10 days in June. Check dates, state-wise list here
June bank holidays: According to the RBI holiday list, these are bank holidays for the month of June.
June 2024 bank holidays: Private and public sector banks will be closed for 10 days in June, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. These holidays include state-wise regional holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. RBI designates holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts but they may differ from state to state.
On bank holidays, customers can use net banking, mobile banking and ATMs. But before making any physical visit to the bank, customers should check the state-specific holiday list.
June 8: Banks are closed on account of the second Saturday.
June 9: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.
June 15: Banks will be closed in Mizoram will be closed for YMA Day. Banks in Odisha will be closed for Raja Sankranti.
June 17: Bakri Eid banks will remain closed across India, except in Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
June 18: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on the occasion of Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha).
June 22: Banks are closed on account of the fourth Saturday.
June 23: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.
June 30: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.
