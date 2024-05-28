 June bank holidays: Banks are closed for 10 days in June. Check dates, state-wise list here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

June bank holidays: Banks are closed for 10 days in June. Check dates, state-wise list here

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 28, 2024 03:30 PM IST

June bank holidays: According to the RBI holiday list, these are bank holidays for the month of June.

June 2024 bank holidays: Private and public sector banks will be closed for 10 days in June, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. These holidays include state-wise regional holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. RBI designates holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts but they may differ from state to state.

June 2024 bank holidays: RBI designates holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts but they may differ from state to state.
June 2024 bank holidays: RBI designates holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts but they may differ from state to state.

On bank holidays, customers can use net banking, mobile banking and ATMs. But before making any physical visit to the bank, customers should check the state-specific holiday list.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Link PAN with Aadhaar by this date to avoid higher TDS, warns IT department. Here's how to do it

According to the RBI holiday list, these are bank holidays for the month of June.

June 8: Banks are closed on account of the second Saturday.

June 9: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.

June 15: Banks will be closed in Mizoram will be closed for YMA Day. Banks in Odisha will be closed for Raja Sankranti.

June 17: Bakri Eid banks will remain closed across India, except in Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Read more: Beacon Trusteeship IPO opens for subscription: Check price band and key details

June 18: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on the occasion of Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha).

June 22: Banks are closed on account of the fourth Saturday.

June 23: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.

June 30: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / June bank holidays: Banks are closed for 10 days in June. Check dates, state-wise list here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On