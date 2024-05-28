Link PAN with Aadhaar by this date to avoid higher TDS, warns IT department. Here's how to do it
Link PAN-Aadhaar: Taxpayers who miss the deadline may face financial repercussions as they will be subject to higher tax deductions.
Link PAN-Aadhaar: The Income Tax Department issued a reminder to taxpayers to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by May 31. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the IT department said that meeting this deadline is important in order to avoid higher tax deductions at source (TDS). The Income Tax Department said, "Kind attention taxpayers, please link your PAN with Aadhaar before May 31, 2024... Linking your PAN with your Aadhaar by May 31 ensures you don’t face higher tax deduction/tax collection under Section 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, due to an inoperative PAN for transactions entered into before March 31, 2024," the post read.
What if you miss the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar?
Taxpayers who miss the deadline may face financial repercussions as they will be subject to higher tax deductions and collections as per Sections 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
How to link PAN with Aadhaar?
- Visit official website of Income Tax Department at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
- Go to ‘Quick Links’ section and select the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option
- Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and click on ‘Validate’ button
- Enter your name and mobile number and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ button
- Enter OTP sent to your mobile number and click on ‘Validate’ button to complete the process
How to check PAN and Aadhaar linkage status?
- Go to the official website: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
- Select ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ option under ‘Quick Links’ section
- Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers
- Click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ button and you will be able to see the status
