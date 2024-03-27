NPS new login rules: How to use two-factor Aadhaar authentication from April 1. Complete details here

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) introduced a new security layer in the National Pension System (NPS). It will come into effect from April 1 and have a two-factor Aadhaar-based authentication system that is mandatory for all password-based users logging into the CRA system. PFRDA said, “To enhance the security measures in accessing the CRA system and safeguard the interests of subscribers and stakeholders, it has been decided to bring in additional security features through Aadhaar-based authentication for login to the CRA system." NPS new login rules: Here's how to enter CRA system with 2-Factor Authentication(Representational)

“The Aadhaar-based login authentication will be integrated with the current user ID and password-based login process so as to make the CRA system accessible through 2 Factor Authentication," the notification explained.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

NPS new login rules: How to use two-factor Aadhaar authentication

Aadhaar-based login authentication will be integrated with the current User ID and Password-based login process. Here's how to enter CRA system with 2-Factor Authentication:

Visit NPS website: https://enps.nsdl.com/eNPS/NationalPensionSystem.html Go to ‘Login with PRAIN/IPIN’ and click PRAIN/IPIN tab. Read more: T+0 cycle: These 25 stocks will be eligible for same-day settlement cycle from tomorrow. What changes and what it means? A new window will open where you can enter your user ID and password. Then enter Captcha and the window will prompt for Aadhaar authentication. An OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number. You should enter it and you can then access your NPS account.

NPS new login rules: What you need to know about account locking?

NPS CRA will deny access to an account if the user enters an incorrect password for five consecutive attempts. After this, the account will be locked.

PFRDA said, “As a safety measure to prevent unauthorised access, the account will be locked if the user enters an incorrect password for five consecutive attempts. The user will have the option to reset the password by answering the secret question even after the account is locked. In case the user is not able to remember the answer to the secret question and is unsuccessful in resetting the password, the user shall have to submit a request for reissue of I-Pin."