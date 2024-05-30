Lok Sabha Election Phase 7: List of states where liquor is prohibited

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election will conclude on Saturday, with polling on as many as 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh. The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, from where Prime Minister Narendra is two-term and incumbent MP, will vote in the seventh phase, with one of the candidates being the Prime Minister himself. A voter gets finger marked before voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

Ahead of the last round of polling, dry days have been declared in some states, meaning that liquor shops in these states will remain shut.

Which states have declared dry days?

West Bengal: Bars in Kolkata and those in the city's neighbouring areas such as Howrah, will close at 6pm on Thursday and open at 6pm on Saturday. The shops in areas such as Dum Dum and Barasat will also be affected. Online sale of alcohol from Spencers' outlets, too, will not be allowed.

Karnataka: Liquor sales in Bengaluru have been outlawed from June 1 to June 6 due to the state legislative council elections (June 3) and the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls (June 4). During the first week of June, all wine shops, bars, and pubs will be shut for almost a week. However, pubs and bars will be allowed to serve non-alcoholic beverages and food to their customers.

Maharashtra: In Mumbai, meanwhile, the Bombay high court has ruled that the dry day announced for June 4, shall be in place only until the declaration of election results.

Which states/UTs are polling on June 1?

These are: Bihar (8/40 seats), Himachal Pradesh (4/4), Jharkhand (3/14), Odisha (6/21), Punjab (13/13), Uttar Pradesh (13/80), West Bengal (9/42) and the Chandigarh seat in the namesake Union territory.

As many as 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Modi, will be in the fray.