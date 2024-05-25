 Liquor sale in Bengaluru to be prohibited between June 1 and 6. Here is why | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Liquor sale in Bengaluru to be prohibited between June 1 and 6. Here is why

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2024 04:52 PM IST

Pubs and bars will be allowed to serve non-alcoholic beverages and food to their customers.

Liquor sales in Bengaluru will be prohibited between June 1 and 6 as legislative council elections and the counting for the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled. During the first week of June, all wine shops, bars, and pubs will be shut for almost a week. However, pubs and bars will be allowed to serve non-alcoholic beverages and food to their customers.

Liquor sale in Bengaluru to be prohibited between June 1 and 6. Here is why
Liquor sale in Bengaluru to be prohibited between June 1 and 6. Here is why

Two cars ram into each other over a gang war in Karnataka's Udupi.

The Election Commission of India said on Thursday that the elections for the legislative council seats in Karnataka, which are vacant after the retirement of the sitting members, will take place on June 3, and the votes will be counted on June 6.

According to a statement issued by the ECI, Dr Chandrashekhar B Patil who was elected from Karnataka North-East Graduates, Ayanuru Manjunatha of Karnataka South-West Graduates, A Devegowda of Bengaluru Graduates, Dr Y A Narayanaswamy of Karnataka South-East Teachers, S L Bhoje Gowda of Karnataka South-West Teachers and Marithibbe Gowda of Karnataka South Teachers are retiring on June 21.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

