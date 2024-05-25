Liquor sales in Bengaluru will be prohibited between June 1 and 6 as legislative council elections and the counting for the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled. During the first week of June, all wine shops, bars, and pubs will be shut for almost a week. However, pubs and bars will be allowed to serve non-alcoholic beverages and food to their customers. Liquor sale in Bengaluru to be prohibited between June 1 and 6. Here is why

The Election Commission of India said on Thursday that the elections for the legislative council seats in Karnataka, which are vacant after the retirement of the sitting members, will take place on June 3, and the votes will be counted on June 6.

According to a statement issued by the ECI, Dr Chandrashekhar B Patil who was elected from Karnataka North-East Graduates, Ayanuru Manjunatha of Karnataka South-West Graduates, A Devegowda of Bengaluru Graduates, Dr Y A Narayanaswamy of Karnataka South-East Teachers, S L Bhoje Gowda of Karnataka South-West Teachers and Marithibbe Gowda of Karnataka South Teachers are retiring on June 21.