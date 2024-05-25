 Two cars ram into each other over a gang war in Karnataka's Udupi. VIDEO | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Two cars ram into each other over a gang war in Karnataka's Udupi. VIDEO

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2024 01:28 PM IST

In the viral video, one of the cars is seen dashing into the bonnet of another car, and people immediately come out of it and throw stones at each other

A horrific video has emerged that is reportedly from Karnataka’s Udupi, where two Maruti Swift cars were involved in a road scuffle with people seen dashing into each other’s cars. The video took the internet by storm, and it reportedly happened during a fight between two gangs in Udupi.

Two cars ram into each other over a gang war in Karnataka's Udupi. VIDEO
Two cars ram into each other over a gang war in Karnataka's Udupi. VIDEO

In the viral video, one of the cars is seen dashing into the bonnet of another car, and people immediately come out of it and throw stones at each other. One of the cars even rams into a guy, runs him over, and later attacks him with stones. A few reports in the local media suggest that the incident happened on the Udupi—Manipal highway over a financial issue between the two groups, and two people have already been arrested.

A senior orthopaedic surgeon took to social media to share the scary visuals that were shot from a terrace of a nearby house. Dr. Durga Prasad Hegde wrote, “Incident recently late night, 2 groups fought on Udupi Manipal Highway near Kunjibettu. Where is the younger generation heading ??? Stringent action should be taken against all these culprits,”

Meanwhile, the political row has erupted on this viral video as the BJP blamed the Congress party for the state of affairs in the state. In an official X post, Karnataka BJP wrote, “Gang wars, rape of young women, assault, murder, bomb blasts, ganja, opium, rave parties, Pakistan Zindabad slogans etc common under the Congressgovernment rule This is the result of the government as thet gave aa free hand to the terrorists, fanatics, thugs, miscreants. The chief minister Siddaramaiah is making the police puppets. In the state. This is the Karnataka model that Congress is showing to the country.”

Karnataka police are yet to arrest the remaining people who were invloved in the incident.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Two cars ram into each other over a gang war in Karnataka's Udupi. VIDEO
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
