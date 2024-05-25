 When Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah recalled his love story that did not end up successful - Hindustan Times
When Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah recalled his love story that did not end up successful

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 25, 2024 12:14 PM IST

On a light-hearted note, Siddaramaiah shared his love story at a public event in Mysuru and recalled his youth days in law college.

Away from all heated political exchanges for a while, Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah went nostalgic in Mysuru on Thursday evening. On a light-hearted note, Siddaramaiah shared his love story at a public event in the city. He recalled his youth days and his love tale that did not work for him.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Speaking about the culture of inter-caste marriages, CM Siddaramaiah said, “While I was studying law in my college, I liked a girl. I fell in love with her immediately. Do not get me wrong because my intentions were pure, and I wanted to marry her.”

He also said that it was not a successful love story for him. “When I took the proposal further, the girl's family did not agree as I belong to a different caste. So, I had to step back and marry a girl from my community. My marriage was not an inter-caste marriage, and it happened within my community,” said the two-time chief minister.

Siddaramaiah further encouraged the youth to go ahead with inter-caste marriages. “There are two ways to abolish caste discrimination in society. The first one is inter-caste marriage, and the second one is socio-economic empowerment among all communities. Social equality cannot happen in a society without socio-economic upliftment,” Siddaramaiah rounded off.

