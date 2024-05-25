When Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah recalled his love story that did not end up successful

Away from all heated political exchanges for a while, Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah went nostalgic in Mysuru on Thursday evening. On a light-hearted note, Siddaramaiah shared his love story at a public event in the city. He recalled his youth days and his love tale that did not work for him. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Speaking about the culture of inter-caste marriages, CM Siddaramaiah said, “While I was studying law in my college, I liked a girl. I fell in love with her immediately. Do not get me wrong because my intentions were pure, and I wanted to marry her.”

He also said that it was not a successful love story for him. “When I took the proposal further, the girl's family did not agree as I belong to a different caste. So, I had to step back and marry a girl from my community. My marriage was not an inter-caste marriage, and it happened within my community,” said the two-time chief minister.

Siddaramaiah further encouraged the youth to go ahead with inter-caste marriages. “There are two ways to abolish caste discrimination in society. The first one is inter-caste marriage, and the second one is socio-economic empowerment among all communities. Social equality cannot happen in a society without socio-economic upliftment,” Siddaramaiah rounded off.