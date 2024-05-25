Bengaluru police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a recent murder case involving a BBA student who was found dead in her apartment. The minor boy allegedly killed the victim and staged it as a suicide, said police. Minor boy arrested in Bengaluru BBA student murder case

According to reports, the accused had stolen ₹2,000 from the victim, Prabuddha, to pay for his friend's broken spectacles. Prabuddha found out about the theft and confronted the accused, warning him to return her money. She also said that she would inform his parents if he did not return the money.

The accused panicked and pleaded with Prabuddha not to inform anyone about the theft. While the accused was pleading, the victim accidentally slipped and fell on the ground, resulting in unconsciousness. The accused panicked further and decided to stage suicide. He found a knife in the house and reportedly slit her neck and wrist. To wash off the crime, he cleaned all the blood stains and put the dead body inside the bathroom. He also wrote suicide notes and placed in the house.

The accused then fled the house from the backdoor and reached the terrace. He then moved to the terraces of different houses to avoid being captured by CCTV cameras.

However, while investigating the case, police found the boy moving in one of the CCTV cameras and inquired about him. Upon questioning, the boy, who is the brother of the victim’s friend, confessed to the crime.