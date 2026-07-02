Founder says IIT Bombay gave him more than a degree: ‘No algorithm can replicate’

Is a degree from an elite institution like IIT Bombay actually worth it, especially in the day and age of AI? This is the question that Shikhar Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of Anahad, faces very frequently. In a LinkedIn post shared yesterday, Agrawal argued that many people misunderstand the true return on investment (ROI) of studying at an institution like IIT. Shikhar Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of Anahad, reflects on the true value of an IIT Bombay degree

“It's been 5 years now since I left IIT Bombay, built Anahad but people still ask me, ‘IIT actually worth it tha? Or just hype?’” he claimed in his post. Many people, he said, ask whether AI has made a degree redundant to some extent by making information more accessible/

“Especially now, when AI can explain almost anything, information is free & a degree doesn't carry the same weight it once did,” wrote Agrawal, who graduated from IIT Bombay with a BTech in Mechanical Engineering in 2021.

(Also read: 5 IIT graduates who climbed to the top in the United States)

The value of an IIT degree While the rise of artificial intelligence has made information freely available and reduced the importance of degrees in some industries, Agrawal believes the greatest value of IIT was never the classroom learning or the prestigious tag.

To explain what he meant, Agrawal turned to an unusual analogy involving goldfish.

He wrote that a goldfish's size depends largely on the environment it grows up in. "If you put them in a small bowl, it grows 2-3 inches. Put it in a larger aquarium & it grows 3-4 inches. But when you put it in a pond, it grows 5-6 inches."

"IIT was my POND," he added.

The analogy, he explained, was not about infrastructure or academic resources, but about the people around him. According to Agrawal, the biggest return from his four years at IIT Bombay was being immersed in an environment filled with exceptionally ambitious and capable peers.