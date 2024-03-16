Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls to be held on May 13: Complete schedule

The voting for the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly will be held in a single phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday. As per the announcement, voters will cast their votes on May 13. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4, announced chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly(File)

Here's the complete schedule for the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls:

Issue of notification: April 18

Last date of notification: April 25

Scrutiny of nomination: April 26

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: April 29

Date of poll: May 13

Results: June 4

The election body has directed the enforcement agencies to be impartial and transparent for a smooth and fair polling ensuring a level-playing field, the CEC said.

In the 2019 legislative assembly elections, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) won 151 assembly seats with a vote share of around 49.5%, and forming the government under chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The (Telugu Desham Party) TDP won 23 seats in the assembly, with a vote share of 39.5%. The Jana Sena Party won just one assembly seat. The BJP, meanwhile, drew a blank in both Lok Sabha and state assembly, barely managing a vote share of 0.9%.

This time, the BJP has sealed its alliance with the TDP and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, ending days of suspense and paving the way for the N Chandrababu Naidu-led party’s return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold after a gap of six years.

The three parties have decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections and the state assembly elections in alliance.