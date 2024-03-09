TDP seals Andhra Pradesh deal with BJP, rejoins NDA ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday sealed its alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, ending days of suspense and paving the way for the N Chandrababu Naidu-led party’s return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold after a gap of six years. Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu with Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

Following hectic discussions between the national leadership of the BJP, including Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, and the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Naidu representing the TDP, a joint statement on Saturday evening announced the alliance between BJP, TDP and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.

“Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the three parties are committed for the progress of the country and the upliftment of the state and people of Andhra Pradesh,” the joint statement said.

The three parties have decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections and the state assembly elections, likely to be held simultaneously, in alliance.

Addressing reporters after the final talks, Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh and its brand have been “destroyed” by the state’s ruling YSR Congress Party as he lashed out at chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for “pushing the state backward” while the country is progressing.

“Our alliance will sweep the polls,” Naidu said. “Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. Its brand has been destroyed. The BJP and the TDP coming together is a win-win situation for the country and the state.”

There is, however, no clarity on the seat distribution yet.

Highlighting that the seat-sharing will be finalised soon, the release said, “The modalities of seat sharing will be deliberated within a day or two.”

Soon after the talks with Shah and Nadda ended, Naidu briefed senior TDP leaders on the details of the alliance.

“We are joining the NDA and have signed an agreement with the BJP on seat sharing in the state,” a senior party leader, privy to the details of the teleconference, quoted Naidu as saying.

According to this leader, the BJP asked for eight Lok Sabha seats and 14 assembly seats as part of the negotiations. “Finally, the BJP accepted the offer made by Naidu to part with five Lok Sabha seats and six assembly seats. Maybe, the TDP might have to concede a couple of more assembly seats, if there is intense pressure from the local BJP leaders,” the leader said requesting anonymity.

There are still some hiccups in the identification of the seats to be contested by the BJP, but these are likely to be resolved in a day or two, this leader said.

The state sends 25 MPs to the Parliament and has a 175-member assembly.

The TDP has already allocated three Lok Sabha seats and 24 assembly seats to the Jana Sena Party.

The party will announce its list of candidates for the seats that remain after allocation for BJP by Monday, Naidu told party leaders. The former CM also reportedly asked senior leaders to talk to disgruntled ticket aspirants.

The TDP chief has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the joint election rally proposed to be held by the TDP and Jana Sena Party at Chilakaluripet in Guntur district on March 17, where Naidu is expected to formally announce his party’s return to the BJP-led NDA.

“This is going to be the first joint rally of NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming elections. Naidu told us that if Modi doesn’t find time to attend the Chilakaluripet rally, it can be postponed to a later date to suit the Prime Minister’s schedule,” the party leader quoted above said.

The TDP exited the NDA in 2018 after its demand that the Centre should grant special category status to the southern state was not met. The BJP has maintained that its government at the Centre has been fulfilling all the commitments made to Andhra Pradesh.

The joint statement on Saturday said the two parties shared an old relationship. “The TDP joined the NDA in 1996 and worked together successfully in Atal Ji’s and Narendra Modi Ji’ government. In 2014, the TDP and the BJP fought the Lok Sabha election and assembly election together. The Jana Sena Party had supported the 2014 general and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh,” the statement said.

It said that the PM has been working tirelessly for the development and progress of the nation for the last 10 years, and the coming together of the three parties will help in reaching the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

“We hope that the alliance will come up to the expectation of people of Andhra Pradesh with their wholehearted support of people at large,” it said.

In the 2019 general elections, the YSRCP led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy won 22 Lok Sabha seats and 151 assembly seats with a vote share of around 49.5%. The TDP won just three seats in the Lok Sabha and 23 in the assembly, with a vote share of 39.5%. The Jana Sena Party won just one assembly seat and drew a blank in the Lok Sabha with a vote share of 5.6%.

The BJP, meanwhile, drew a blank in both Lok Sabha and state assembly, barely managing a vote share of 0.9%.

Reacting to the announcement of the alliance, Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said it would bring the state back on the path of growth.

“History will regard this alliance as a turning point, a necessity that positively transformed the state and the lives of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The state’s ruling YSRCP, however, accused the TDP of surrendering the respect of the Telugus by joining hands with the BJP.

“Not long ago, Naidu made personal attacks on Modi, saying the latter had no respect for family values. He said he was proud of being the husband of Bhuvaneshwari, father of Lokesh and grandfather of Devansh. He asked what Modi was proud of. Forgetting all his comments, he has now surrendered to the BJP,” YSRCP leader Kesineni Nani said.

The Congress also hit out at Naidu.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted his is the only national party that has consistently promised to give Andhra Pradesh special category status for five years. “In 2018, the then-chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu-garu, broke off his alliance with the BJP because of the Prime Minister’s failure to give Andhra Pradesh its due through special category status for the state. The then-BJP president Amit Shah declared that the doors of the NDA were forever closed to the TDP,” Ramesh said.

“In the six years since, the Prime Minister has continued to fail the people of Andhra Pradesh. The TDP has now shamelessly gone back into the NDA. They have a lot to answer for today,” Ramesh said.