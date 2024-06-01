Delhi exit poll 2024 live: BJP to win all 7 Lok Sabha seats again? Projections out today

Patna: A security personnel assists an elderly voter as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Delhi exit poll 2024 live: Shortly after the conclusion of the seventh and final round of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday evening, news channels will disclose results of the exit polls conducted by their partner survey agencies. Through an exit poll, survey agencies try to gauge which way an election is headed, and predict which party/alliance is likely to win how many seats. Exit polls have often gone wrong; therefore, these must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Delhi, which voted in the sixth phase on May 25, has seven Lok Sabha seats; in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BJP achieved a 100% success rate in the national capital. In 2019, the saffron party recorded a vote share of more than 50% on each seat, and 57% overall.

To bridge this huge margin, the AAP and Congress contested under a seat-sharing agreement, with the AAP fielding four candidates, and the Congress, three. The BJP, meanwhile, dropped six of its seven MPs and repeated only North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister and late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, replaced outgoing Lok Sabha member from New Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi. The BJP gave tickets to Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk (replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan), Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi (replacing Gautam Gambhir), Yogender Chandolia from North West Delhi (replacing Hans Raj Hans), Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi (replacing Parvesh Verma) and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi (replacing Ramesh Bidhuri).

Meanwhile, the AAP fielded Somnath Bharti in New Delhi, Mahabal Mishra in West Delhi, Sahi Ram Pehelwan in South Delhi, and Kuldeep Kumar in East Delhi. The Congress gave ticket to Kanhaiya Kumar (East Delhi), Jai Prakash Agarwal (Chandni Chowk) and Udit Raj (North West Delhi).