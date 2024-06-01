AP Exit Poll 2024 Live: Jagan Mohan Reddy vs Chandrababu Naidu: Who wins Andhra's vote?

AP Exit Poll 2024 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan during his nomination filing for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi.

AP Exit Poll 2024 Live: Exit polls by different survey agencies on Saturday will attempt to gauge the likely result of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. Exit polls are predictions based on what voters said while exiting the booth after exercising their franchise. Agencies like Axis My India, Today's Chanakya, IPSOS, CVoter, CSDS conduct exit polls. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here....Read More

The exit polls will begin at 6:30 pm onwards once the voting in the last phase of the elections finishes. The exit polls will also attempt to indicate the assembly election results in Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls to elect the 175-member state assembly, besides 25 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections, on May 13. About 503 candidates are in the fray for Lok Sabha and 2,705 for assembly polls in the state.

Prominent among the contestants in Telangana are Union minister for tourism and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, former state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, BJP national vice president DK Aruna, Telangana Congress vice president Mallu Ravi, sitting MP G Ranjit Reddy, former ministers T Jeevan Reddy and Danam Nagender (all from Congress) and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendla), TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram), among others, are in the assembly poll race.

Andhra Pradesh Congress president and Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP state chief Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), among others, are in Lok Sabha poll fray.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the counting for the assembly polls will be held on June 2.

Where to watch exit polls?

News channels will begin revealing their projections by 6:30-7 pm on Saturday. These will also be live-streamed on various social media platforms, including YouTube. The most prominent exit polls in India are usually conducted by Chanakya, CVoter, and MyAxis India, among others, and shown on TV channels including ABP Network, Times Now, India Today, Aaj Tak, Zee News, TV9 Bharatvarsh and others.