Odisha Exit poll 2204 Live: Will BJP breach BJD's bastion?

Odisha Exit poll 2024 Live: As the last phase of the state assembly and Lok Sabha election in Odisha will conclude this evening, various media organisations will declare the results of exit polls conducted after 6:30 pm on Saturday. Exit polls are predictions based on what voters said while exiting the booth after exercising their franchise. Agencies like Axis My India, Today's Chanakya, IPSOS, CVoter, CSDS conduct exit polls.

Beside the polls in Odisha, the exit polls will also attempt to indicate the assembly election results in Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim and general Lok Sabha elections held countrywide.

Odisha went to polls to elect the 147-member state assembly, besides 21 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections in four phases, beginning May 13. More than 3.32 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 2024 polls.

A straight fight is expected between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP in the state. The BJD has won the assembly elections for the last five terms and is confident of an encore. On the other hand the Bharatiya Janata Party is making a spirited effort to breach the bastion with its national vice-president Baijayant Panda.