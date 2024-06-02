PM Modi to hold key meetings on heatwave crisis, 100-day agenda

Day after voting concluded for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a busy Sunday with seven key meetings on a wide range of topics, according to people aware of the matter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial during his meditation, in Kanniyakumari on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold a review meeting on the post-cyclone situation, focusing particularly on the northeastern states. This session is likely to assess the damage caused by the recent cyclone ‘Remal’, coordinate relief efforts, and plan for the long-term rehabilitation of the affected areas.

Following this, the prime minister will turn his attention to the ongoing heatwave affecting large parts of the country.

PM Modi will also chair a meeting to finalise the preparations to celebrate World Environment Day, an annual event observed on June 5. World Environment Day was established by the United Nations in 1972 during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Its purpose is to raise awareness and promote actions for the protection of the environment. This year's theme is ‘land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’, with Saudi Arabia being the host country, chosen to highlight global and local efforts.

The highlight of the day will be a lengthy brainstorming session to discuss the agenda for the government's 100-day program as pollsters have predicted a third successive term for Prime Minister Modi.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates