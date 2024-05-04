'Win Rae Bareli...’: Garry Kasparov's X banter over Rahul Gandhi's chess video

Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov on Friday engaged in a banter with an X user over Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Rae Bareli for the Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chess legend Garry Kasparov.(AFP/AP)

Replying to a user on X, the chess legend said that one should “win Rae Bareli before challenging the top”.

"Feel so relieved that @Kasparov63 and @vishy64theking retired early and didn't have to face the greatest chess genius of our times," a user wrote on the social media platform.

The user was pointing to a video posted by the Congress party showing Gandhi playing chess on his mobile phone.

In the video, Gandhi named Kasparov as his favourite chess player and also drew parallels between the game and politics.

"...once you get slightly better at it, the opponent's pieces actually operate almost like your own," Gandhi said, comparing chess and politics.

Kasporav replied to the user: "Traditional dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top.”

In a subsequent post, Kasporav also added said that he hopes that his ‘little joke’ does does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics.

"I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an "all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes," as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game!" he added.

Rahul Gandhi's Rae Bareli plunge



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday returned to the Lok Sabha fray in Uttar Pradesh as he filed his nomination from the Rae Bareli.

Rahul Gandhi filed his poll papers from Rae Bareli, a seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi since 2004 and the only one the Congress won in the state in 2019, marking the entry of the third generation of the Gandhi family in the electoral battlefield of this high-profile constituency that was represented by his grandparents and mother for 38 years.

The party also fielded family loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi to take on the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, ending a weeks-long suspense over the two high-profile seats considered the party’s best chance at winning in India’s most populous state.

The decision sparked a political controversy, with the Congress saying it was a well-strategised move that would help the party find its footing in Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Rahul Gandhi had fled from Amethi.