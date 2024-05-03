Rahul Gandhi's ‘emotional’ message after filing nomination: ‘Amethi-Raebareli not different’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination from the Raebareli seat for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. His nomination comes after weeks of speculations on Congress' pick for the Raebareli and Amethi seat, with businessman Robert Vadra hinting at contesting the polls from the latter. Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as he filed his papers around 2 pm.

After filing his papers for the Lok Sabha seat, Rahul Gandhi penned an “emotional” note on social media platform X, saying that there is no difference between Amethi and Raebareli for him.

Gandhi wrote on X, “Nomination from Raebareli was an emotional moment for me! My mother has entrusted me with the responsibility of the family's workplace with great confidence and given me the opportunity to serve it.”

“Amethi and Rae Bareli are not different for me, both are my family and I am happy that Kishori Lal ji, who has been serving the area for 40 years, will represent the party from Amethi. In the ongoing fight for justice against injustice, I seek the love and blessings of my loved ones,” the former Congress president further said.

“I am confident that all of you stand with me in this fight to save the Constitution and democracy,” Gandhi said, also sharing a short clip of him filing his nomination and performing puja alongside other senior Congress leaders.

Gandhi's mother Sonia won from Raebareli in 2019, which has returned a Congress candidate in 17 of the 20 elections held there since 1952, mostly members of the Gandhi family. Sonia Gandhi is now a member of the upper house of parliament.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra hinted multiple times at being Congress' pick from Amethi. However, Congress on Friday declared Kishori Lal Sharma as their candidate from Amethi, set to challenge BJP's pick Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders attacked the Gandhi family and the Congress party for Rahul's candidature from Raebareli. PM Modi said at a rally on Friday, "I had said that the prince will lose in Wayanad and in fear of his loss...he will look for another seat."

The first two phases of the Lok Sabha election 2024 - held on April 19 and 26 – witnessed low voter turnout.