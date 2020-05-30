e-paper
Home / India News / With 17 new Covid-19 positive cases, Tripura’s coronavirus tally climbs to 269

With 17 new Covid-19 positive cases, Tripura’s coronavirus tally climbs to 269

Of the 17 new Covid-19 cases, 15 people have returned from Maharashtra and two from Bangladesh.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 23:11 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
A farmer wears a mask as he works in his field during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus in Agartala.
A farmer wears a mask as he works in his field during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus in Agartala.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

The total number of Tripura’s Covid-19 positive cases increased to 269 within 24 hours after 17 fresh coronavirus positive cases were recorded on Saturday.

Of the 17 new Covid-19 cases, 15 people have returned from Maharashtra and two from Bangladesh.

“A total of 798 people were tested today for Covid-19 out of which 17 people were found positive. Among them, 15 are returnees from Maharashtra and 2 are Bangladesh returnees,” Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb posted on Twitter.

A total of 10 Covid-19 positive cases were found on Friday of whom eight were Bangladesh returnees, one had returned from Gurugram and another person tested positive for the disease in the 86th Battalion of BSF.

According to the latest health department report, around 171 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the state so far.

Tests on people returning to Tripura from different parts of the country and abroad are being done in a 1:5 ratio.

Currently, the state is conducting tests on 6,355 people per million, considered to be one of the highest testing rates throughout the country, state law minister Ratan Lal Nath had said recently.

