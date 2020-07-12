With over 7,000 fresh infections in 24 hours, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally tops 2.5 lakh

india

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:33 IST

With an addition of 7,827 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally has jumped to 2,54,427, state health department bulletin stated on Sunday. The state has reported 173 coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,289. The number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the infection in Maharashtra stands at 1,40,325 after 3,340 patients were discharged across the state in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai remains the worst-affected city in Maharashtra with coronavirus cases in jumping to 92,988. The financial capital has reported 1,243 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 44 fatalities taking the city’s total death toll to 5,288.

The state administration has conducted 13,17,895 tests for coronavirus across the state till date. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,03,813.

Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, has emerged as an inspiration for the rest of the world on how to contain the spread of coronavirus disease, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

Thackeray said, “Dharavi is an inspiration for the world on how to curb the spread of a pandemic.”

The chief minister said that 82 percent of patients in Dharavi have recovered from the disease and the number of active cases had dropped sharply in the area to 166. He underlined self discipline and community efforts as key to success achieved in Dharavi.