Woman digs her house in Haridwar after occultist tells her there is treasure beneath it

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:43 IST

For almost two months the residents of Peeth Bazar colony in Suburban Jwalapur area of Haridwar district assumed that one of the houses in the neighbourhood, owned by a widow, had a construction work ongoing. But to their surprise, the women was digging the land in hopes to unearth the so called “hidden treasure of gold, coins and ornaments”.

The incident came to light on Wednesday evening ,when some neighbours got suspicious that even after two months not a single brick wall has been erected at the site.

“We thought either the said house is being renovated or being dismantled to pave way for a new building. But we were amazed that even after seven to eight weeks not a single concrete wall or pillar had been erected, while sound of some rituals was almost heard on a daily basis from the house and no one was allowed to enter except the labourers,” said Naeem Ali, a local resident.

The neighbours informed the local police, who rushed to the house and were surprised to see that the digging work was on while a tantric was conducting some rituals. Various threads were being tied around the dug up area as labourers dug the land.

According to police, widow, Rajani Verma,resident of Noida, had purchased a house in Jwalapur of Haridwar district seven years back.

Eight months ago after her husband Vijay Kumar passed away, she decided to sell this house and sought guidance from her sister Seema in this regard. When they made some queries regarding selling the house, they came into contact with a tantric who claimed that a hidden treasure was beneath the house.

Falling under the tantric’s influence,Rajani decided to carry out digging work for which she hired labourers.

Yogesh Dev, station house officer of Jwalapur police station said that for the past two months digging work was going on secretly with cover put outside the house entrance and labourers too were directed not to reveal anything about the unearthing work.

“We received complaint about some unusual activity at the Peeth Bazar based house after which a team was sent to the spot. Police team found whole house basement being dug by labourers about five to six feet. Alongside, some rituals were being conducted by an occultist who claimed that a hidden treasure is stored in the house basement. As the woman had carried out digging work at her own property so we let her go but only after giving warning that she won’t carry on further digging in her house,” said Dev.

Rajani said that tantric Parmesh Joshi had influenced her with the claim that there was a hidden treasure beneath her Peeth bazaar house. “I have spent almost Rs 2 to 3 lakh on digging work”, she said .

Tantric, however, alleged that he too has spent 1.50 lakh rupees for rituals and other related rites.