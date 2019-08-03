Woman in Madhya Pradesh files complaint against husband for triple talaq

india

A woman in Barwani in Madhya Pradesh lodged a complaint with the police on Friday that her husband threw out her from their house after uttering talaq three times, barely three months after her marriage, police said.

Eighteen-year-old Asma of Sendhwa town, about 350 km Southwest of Bhopal, said in her complaint that her husband Mahin Mansoori beat her up on July 24, summoned her mother and said he would not keep her (Asma) with him. He then uttered talaq thrice and threw her out of their house.

According to police, the woman became a friend of Mahin through Facebook. She eloped with him on April 14, 2019. On a police complaint by her father she turned up before the police along with Mahin on April 15 and told the police that they were now living as a married couple at Rajpur in Barwani. She said since she was an adult she was free to live with her husband.

Superintendent of police, Barwani DL Teniwar said, “Police have lodged an FIR under section 498A of IPC and also The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Police are investigating the matter and no arrest has been made so far in connection with the FIR.”

Police said that in her complaint, she alleged her husband beat her up on several occasions and demanded dowry from her parents. She also alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical torture for the past three months.

This is perhaps the first complaint on triple talaq in Madhya Pradesh lodged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 after the Parliament passed a bill for the Act this week outlawing the practice and criminalizing the offence. The Supreme Court had earlier declared triple talaq as null and void. No arrest has been made so far in connection with the complaint, said police.

