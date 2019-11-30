e-paper
Woman on solo protest outside Parliament asks ‘Why I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat’, detained

Dubey’s protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked a national outrage.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2019 16:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The woman identified as Anu Dubey was holding a placard with a slogan ‘why I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat’ .
The woman identified as Anu Dubey was holding a placard with a slogan 'why I can't feel safe in my own Bharat' .(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
         

A woman, in her mid 20s, sat on a pavement near Parliament on Saturday morning protesting over crimes against women, police said.

The woman identified as Anu Dubey was holding a placard with a slogan ‘why I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat’ while sitting on the pavement near Parliament gate number 2-3, they said.

She was asked to go to Jantar Mantar to continue her protest, but when she refused, she was taken to the Parliament Street Police Station in a police vehicle and was seen sobbing, a senior officer said.

After some officers heard her grievances, she was released from the police station, they said. While interacting with media, Dubey said she wants to meet officials of the government. Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, alleged that the woman was beaten by police. “Troubled by the traumatic rape incident in Hyderabad, when a student wanted to raise her voice, she was detained and beaten up by the Delhi Police. I met the girl at the police station, she is scared. Will this be the fate of those who raise their voices? “The DCW will issue a notice over this shameful incident. An FIR should be lodged against those involved,” Maliwal tweeted. However, police denied the allegations. Dubey’s protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked a national outrage. She was raped and killed allegedly by four men who had earlier deflated the tyres of her two-wheeler.

In Ranchi, a 25-year-old law student was allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused were arrested.

India News