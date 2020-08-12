e-paper
Home / India News / Woman sells baby for money after hubby walks out on her in Hyderabad

The woman, who was facing financial problems after her husband left their house following a quarrel with her on a petty issue on August 3, sold her son to meet her needs.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:20 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Based on a complaint filed by the man who returned to her, the infant was traced and six people, including the mother, were arrested.
A two-month-old baby was allegedly sold off by his mother for Rs 45,000 to make both ends meet after husband walks out on her, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by the man who returned to her, the infant was traced and six people, including the mother, were arrested, the police said.

The woman, who was facing financial problems after her husband left their house following a quarrel with her on a petty issue on August 3, sold her son to meet her needs, they said.

On August 8, the man returned home and asked his wife about the baby. She told him that she had sold the baby through some mediators, they said, adding that the six were held based on the complaint from the baby’s father.

India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
HM militant eliminated in Pulwama encounter, army loses soldier
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
