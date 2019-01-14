Woman shouts pro-Pakistan slogans at India Gate, disrupts Army day rehearsal

A woman ,believed to be in her mid-30s, came close to the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate on Sunday morning during the rehearsal for the Army Day wreath-laying ceremony and allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

Police said the woman also pushed soldiers who were on duty and created ruckus around the monument.

Senior police officers said that a medical examination revealed the woman was mentally challenged. She was later taken to a care home.

Investigation said that the woman’s family had filed a missing report in Nizamabad in Telangana two days ago. Her family was informed of her rescue, police said.

A video of the woman was also circulated on social media in which she is seen shouting slogans. Some defence personnel who are deployed at the spot can also be seen in the video trying to restrain her from getting too close to the the Amar Jawan Jyoti. Police identified the woman and said she was a resident of Mumbai.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said that a police team arrived at the spot when they were informed of the incident and the woman was taken to the police station.

“She is originally from Nizamabad in Telangana. Her in-laws live in Mumbai. Two days ago, a missing complaint was lodged in Nizamabad after the woman had left for Mumbai. She told us that she came to Delhi from Mumbai by train. We took her for a medical examination and she was also jointly questioned by police and intelligence sleuths. Nothing suspicious was found. Doctors found that she was mentally challenged,” Verma said.

The DCP said they found was no Pakistan connection. She is an Indian national, he said.

Verma also said that the woman was then moved to a care home and her family members were informed. “We are waiting for her family members to arrive and she will be handed over to them. She could not give more details about herself and therefore we are waiting for her family to arrive. Her husband’s details are not available. She was divorced 12 years ago. No case has been registered in this regard,” the officer said.

