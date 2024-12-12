Woman suffers head injury in attempt to flee attack by dogs in Raichur, dies

A 20-year-old woman died on Wednesday days after she suffered a head injury while trying to flee from barking stray dogs in Raichur’s Maddipete, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on December 7 when the victim, identified as Mahadevi, was on her way to a temple (File photo)

Market Yard police sub-inspector M Amitha said that the incident took place on December 7 when the victim, identified as Mahadevi, was on her way to a temple. Attempting to flee, she panicked and fell, suffering a severe head injury. The impact caused significant blood clotting, leaving her unconscious.

“Mahadevi was immediately rushed to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where doctors worked tirelessly to save her. However, after nearly 24 hours in a coma, she passed away on Wednesday,” she said.

“We have registered a complaint and are verifying the cause of death. Based on witness accounts, the woman was not bitten by the dogs, but she panicked and fell, leading to her injuries,” she said, adding that the autopsy report from RIMS is awaited, which will provide further clarity.

Jaipal Reddy, assistant executive engineer of the health division, said: “We have been taking measures to control the stray dog population. Since January, we have administered anti-birth control (ABC) injections to 1,920 dogs, and this process is ongoing.” He reiterated that there were no signs of the woman being bitten by dogs and that the death was not directly caused by the animals.