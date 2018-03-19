WTO chief Roberto Azevêdo calls on PM Modi after ministerial meet

World Trade Organisation chief Roberto Azevêdo called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

The WTO director-general is in the capital for a ministerial meeting.

“Had a wonderful meeting with Mr. Roberto Azevêdo, director general of the WTO” the PM tweeted and posted a picture with him.

Azevêdo said the ministerial meeting will be useful for carrying forward the mandate of the multilateral trade body.

“We are facing many challenges in the WTO and outside. Trade environment globally is very risky at this point of time. We will try to have an open and honest conversation at the informal WTO meeting here,” Azevedo said in New Delhi earlier Monday.