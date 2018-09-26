Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, water enters five Haryana villages

The water of overflowing Yamuna river entered several villages at Indri block of Karnal district of Haryana on Tuesday while thousands of acres of standing crop also submerged in water, adding to the woes of the farmers who were already reeling under the untimely rainfall for the past three days.

People residing in the district have evacuated their houses as the district administration has sounded alert following sudden rise in the water flow of Yamuna due to widespread rainfall in the hills and northern parts of the state.

According to information, the water entered the Sayad Chappra, Nabiabad, Dabkoli Khurd, Kalsora and Halwana villages located in low lying areas.

“This water after heavy rainfall of three days has totally damaged our crops and vegetables. There is not even fodder for the cattle,” said a farmer, Lakshman Singh, of Kalsora village.

Another farmer Ram Chand of Nabiabad village alleged that the government did not take required steps to control floods from Yamuna as they have faced the flood second time in the past two months.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Karnal deputy commissioner Aditya Dahiya confirmed, “The water has entered four to five village of the district and we have our disaster management teams on alert and the administration is ready to carry the evacuation operations if required.”

“The water is likely to recede by Wednesday morning and as of now, there are no reports of any threat to life of people in these villages,” he added.

Commenting on the crop damage, he said that the state government has already ordered a special ‘girdawari’ in the state and instructions have been issued to revenue officials to assess the crop loss as per the government norms.

As per information, the level of water flow in Yamuna increased to 2.16 lakh cusecs on Monday night following heavy rain in the hills but it receded to 60,000 cusecs by 4pm on Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 09:16 IST