Yogi Adityanath tells ministers not to carry mobiles to cabinet meets

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed his ministers not to carry mobile phones to cabinet meetings.

“The chief minister has asked that no mobile phone should be allowed in state cabinet meetings. I have issued a circular in this regard,” chief secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey said.

In the circular dated May 29, issued to all the offices of deputy chief ministers, ministers, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of departments, the chief secretary said: “The chief minister has directed that no one will carry a mobile phone inside the cabinet room situated at Lok Bhawan. So, kindly ensure that the CM’s directives are followed.”

A copy of the circular has also been sent to the additional chief secretary (secretariat administration) to introduce a token system outside the cabinet room for depositing mobile phones there.

A senior official, who did not wish to be named, said: “The decision has been taken to check any disturbance due to mobile phones during meetings.”

It may be mentioned that visitors meeting the CM at his office or residence are not allowed to carry their phones. Ministers and officers, however, have been using their device at the CM’s office and residence.

As the decision involves senior ministers of the state government, officials refused to divulge further details about the circumstances that led to the decision.

People familiar with the developments said the decision was taken to check any unauthorised recording of the meetings, espionage or the possibility of hacking of electronic devices.

A senior minister, however, claimed that the CM was annoyed when he saw some officers busy with their mobile phones and not paying attention to the agenda being taken up at the official meeting. “Thereafter, the CM directed that all those coming to cabinet meetings should leave their mobile phones outside,” he added.

“No one has so far stopped me from carrying my mobile phone as yet. I will deposit it if asked to do so,” the minister said, adding that a circular barring visitors from carrying their phones to offices of ministers in the secretariat was also being issued.

Meanwhile, officers expressed surprise over the move. “As of now, we are not aware of any decision barring officers to take mobile phones to minister’s offices. We have been carrying mobile phones even to cabinet meetings whenever there is any discussion on agenda related to our department. If a new order is there it will be applicable to ministers and officers alike. We will not carry our mobile phone,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 00:38 IST