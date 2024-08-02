YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh placed bicycles, gas cylinders on train tracks, gets arrested

Gulzar Sheikh, the operator of the YouTube channel “Gulzar Indian Hacker,” was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday for posting videos featuring dangerous stunts, such as placing bicycles, gas cylinders, soap, and other objects on railway tracks. Gulzar Sheikh has uploaded over 250 videos on his YouTube channel, amassing over 200,000 subscribers. (via X)

“Through a detailed analysis of Sheikh's YouTube profile and social media presence, RPF Unchahar, Northern Railway registered the offence under various provisions of the Railway Act on 01/08/2024,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Friday.

“On the same day, a joint team of RPF and Local Police arrested Mr. Gulzar Sheikh, son of Syed Ahmed from his residence in Khandrauli Village, Soraon (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh,” it further said.

There are more than 250 videos

Gulzar Sheikh has uploaded more than 250 videos on his YouTube channel, amassing over 200,000 subscribers. According to the statement, his on-camera activities posed a significant risk to railway safety and operations.

A video circulating on social media shows Sheikh placing a bicycle on a railway track and waiting for a train to pass over it. He has also placed other objects, such as gas cylinders, soap, stones, and various other items, on the tracks in similarly dangerous stunts.

‘Strict deterrent for endangering safety of Indian Railways’

The ministry highlighted that the Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) emphasised that taking legal action against Gulzar Sheikh would be a solid deterrent to those attempting to compromise the safety of Indian Railways.

He reiterated the critical importance of railway safety and assured the public that any attempts to undermine it would be met with firm resolve and strict legal action. Those engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to ensure maximum punishment.

The DG RPF also urged the public not to participate in such activities and to report any acts that compromise railway security and safety. Such information can be reported to the Railway Protection Force or Rail Madad through the toll-free helpline number 139.