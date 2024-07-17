CBI books RPF official for demanding 70,000 bribe

MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official for allegedly demanding ₹2.5 lakh as bribe for facilitating the release of a seized trailer belonging to a businessman from Jalna. HT Image

The accused, B Kumar, a sub-inspector with the RPF, was posted in Navi Mumbai. The CBI registered the case against the accused on Monday after receiving the complaint from the Jalna-based businessman.

The complainant alleged that the accused had asked him to pay a bribe of ₹50,000 for the release of his seized trailer. After receipt of the complaint, the CBI verified the allegation in a discreet manner, which revealed that the accused had subsequently hiked his demand to ₹2.5 lakh. “After negotiations, the accused scaled down his demand to ₹70,000,” a CBI source said.

The contents of the complaint and the verification conducted in the presence of witnesses confirmed an offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act,1988 (as amended in 2018) against the accused, and the CBI registered a case under section 7 of the Act, which pertains to the demand of an undue advantage by any public servant.