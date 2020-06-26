e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict, dead

Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict, dead

Nashik police commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil confirmed Memon’s death.

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
At least 250 persons were killed and hundreds were injured when 12 blasts ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993.
At least 250 persons were killed and hundreds were injured when 12 blasts ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993.(HT file photo)
         

Yusuf Memon, a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case convict and a brother of absconding accused Tiger Memon, died on Friday at Nashik Road Prison in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, a prison official said.

The cause of death was yet to ascertained and the body would be sent to Dhule for autopsy, he said.

Nashik police commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil confirmed Memon’s death.

While Tiger Memon was allegedly the mastermind of the blasts conspiracy alongwith fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Yusuf was accused of allowing his flat and garage at Al- Husseini building in Mumbai for terrorist activities.

A special TADA court had sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Yakub Memon, another Memon brother who was arrested in the case, was hanged in 2015.

At least 250 persons were killed and hundreds were injured when 12 blasts ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993.

tags
top news
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee relaxes night curfew hours across state
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee relaxes night curfew hours across state
‘Challenges will be faced’: ITBP chief visits 10,000-bed Covid-19 Centre
‘Challenges will be faced’: ITBP chief visits 10,000-bed Covid-19 Centre
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
Bengal woman finds out she is a man after 30 yrs, has rare condition
Bengal woman finds out she is a man after 30 yrs, has rare condition
Watch: IAF aircraft carries out sorties in Leh, aerial activity intensifies
Watch: IAF aircraft carries out sorties in Leh, aerial activity intensifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In