Nirav Modi seeks bail in London court again

indians-abroad

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:25 IST

Diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is sought in India to face charges of major financial offences linked to the Punjab National Bank, has made another application for bail in the Westminster Magistrates Court, officials said here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the Crown Prosecution Service, which acts on behalf of the Indian government in UK courts in extradition cases, said: “The hearing will be taking place on 6 November at Westminster MC (magistrates court)”.

Modi is lodged in the Wandsworth jail in west London since his arrest in March. The latest bail application is likely to be based on medical grounds. He has previously been denied bail three times in the magistrates’ court.

Claire Montgomery, Modi’s lawyer, who offered 2 million pounds as bail security and follow stringent conditions, has previously described his stay in the overcrowded jail as “extreme” and “personally difficult. The experience has left a deep mark on him”.

His appeal against denial of bail in the magistrates court was also rejected in the high court in June, when Judge Ingrid Simler ruled that he posed a ‘flight risk’ and could possibly interfere in witnesses and evidence.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 17:25 IST