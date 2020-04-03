e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Adorable girl pretends to like her mom’s pasta even as it takes her on a roller coaster of tastes

Adorable girl pretends to like her mom’s pasta even as it takes her on a roller coaster of tastes

Twitter user Annie Wilkins shared a video of her daughter pretending to like the spaghetti she made for her.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 03, 2020 15:24 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“I’m ok,” says the little girl while trying to keep her food down.
“I’m ok,” says the little girl while trying to keep her food down. (Twitter/@annie_wilkins)
         

Kids can be picky eaters and many times parents have to jump through hoops to get their children to eat healthy or even try different things. And children can be very vocal about what they like and don’t - sometimes at the point of hurting a grownup who may have toiled to prepare something nice for them. This child in a video gone viral isn’t like that. She’s seen trying very hard to like and praise a dish prepared by her mother only to be defeated by her body’s natural reaction to the food.

The video has been shared by Twitter user Annie Wilkins who explains that it shows her daughter pretending to like her spaghetti. She even appropriately hashtags it #spaghettidryheaves and once you watch the video, you’ll understand why.

The video shows the little girl eating a bite of the spaghetti made by her mum. While she keeps saying she likes the dish, her expressions give her way - it’s quite apparent that she doesn’t like the dish. She struggles to swallow the pasta and keep it down. But being the adorable girl she is, she continues to smile the whole time and pretends she likes it.

That kid just went through a whirlwind of emotions.

Wilkins told In The Know the video was recorded when her daughter, Piper, now seven years old was just four. She added that she had made the dish earlier and her family liked it. But something was different this particular time and she noticed her daughter struggling with the dish.

“I could not stop laughing, she wasn’t complaining or anything,” Wilkins said. “I told her she didn’t need to finish her dinner if she didn’t like it. She just looked up at me and said, ‘Oh, good.’ I gave her a big popsicle afterward,” she added.

Needless to say, this little girl has won the Internet over. The clip, since being shared on April 2, has collected over 2,200 likes and almost 600 retweets.

Another tweet, shared by Rex Chapman has collected over 3.8 million views - and still counting. People have posted a ton of comments on the video.

What do you think about this little girl?

tags
top news
Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz
Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news