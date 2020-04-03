Adorable girl pretends to like her mom’s pasta even as it takes her on a roller coaster of tastes

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 15:24 IST

Kids can be picky eaters and many times parents have to jump through hoops to get their children to eat healthy or even try different things. And children can be very vocal about what they like and don’t - sometimes at the point of hurting a grownup who may have toiled to prepare something nice for them. This child in a video gone viral isn’t like that. She’s seen trying very hard to like and praise a dish prepared by her mother only to be defeated by her body’s natural reaction to the food.

The video has been shared by Twitter user Annie Wilkins who explains that it shows her daughter pretending to like her spaghetti. She even appropriately hashtags it #spaghettidryheaves and once you watch the video, you’ll understand why.

The video shows the little girl eating a bite of the spaghetti made by her mum. While she keeps saying she likes the dish, her expressions give her way - it’s quite apparent that she doesn’t like the dish. She struggles to swallow the pasta and keep it down. But being the adorable girl she is, she continues to smile the whole time and pretends she likes it.

That kid just went through a whirlwind of emotions.

Wilkins told In The Know the video was recorded when her daughter, Piper, now seven years old was just four. She added that she had made the dish earlier and her family liked it. But something was different this particular time and she noticed her daughter struggling with the dish.

“I could not stop laughing, she wasn’t complaining or anything,” Wilkins said. “I told her she didn’t need to finish her dinner if she didn’t like it. She just looked up at me and said, ‘Oh, good.’ I gave her a big popsicle afterward,” she added.

Needless to say, this little girl has won the Internet over. The clip, since being shared on April 2, has collected over 2,200 likes and almost 600 retweets.

Another tweet, shared by Rex Chapman has collected over 3.8 million views - and still counting. People have posted a ton of comments on the video.

My husband and I have had THE BEST LAUGHS over this! Omg we havent laughed so hard in daaaaaays. Cant wait to show my kids in the morning. Hahaha! — Brandy (@MissBrandolyn) April 2, 2020

I have watched the video maybe 20 times now. Just love her!!!!! ❤️😂❤️ — A (@ananasgram) April 2, 2020

What I got from this video is that my kids will never love me as much as she loves you 😂 — posey (@upcuntrydegen) April 3, 2020

She has an acting career in her future. @JimCarrey pic.twitter.com/V4wcWzvx2r — Kawhi Anunoby (@CaptMaverick85) April 1, 2020

What do you think about this little girl?