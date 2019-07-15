Ambanis wish nayi bahu Shloka happy birthday in heartwarming video. Watch

The Ambani family pulled out all stops to celebrate their newest family member Shloka Akash Ambani’s birthday. And this heartwarming video gives a glimpse into the special birthday celebrations. Shloka, who married Akash Ambani in a grand wedding on March 9, celebrated her first birthday (on June 11) as an Ambani bahu. So, the entire family recorded their wishes for Shloka and the messages have been featured in a fairytale themed video that has since been going viral all over social media.

While Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani wished Shloka “lots of happiness, love, peace and prosperity”, he also talked about being a grandfather soon. Nita Ambani, in her message, spoke about all the new things Shloka has brought into their lives and household, including making their home “the biggest food destination”.

The video also features Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani and also Shloka’s parents Mona and Russell Mehta. Several other family members also wish Shloka on her special day.

The video ends with a special message from Akash. Take a look:

What do you think about the video?

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 12:07 IST