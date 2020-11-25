e-paper
Anand Mahindra says music like this is form of 'renewable energy'. Watch to see if you agree

Anand Mahindra says music like this is form of ‘renewable energy’. Watch to see if you agree

Anand Mahindra shared this video of Manavgeet Gill and Simran Kaur on his official Twitter profile.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 08:40 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows musicians Manavgeet Gill and Simran Kaur.
The image shows musicians Manavgeet Gill and Simran Kaur.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

If you’re searching for content to get you pumped up as you start your day, look no further. This musical post by Anand Mahindra may just do the trick.

The chairman of Mahindra Group retweeted this video of musicians Manavgeet Gill and Simran Kaur singing the track Kann Kar Gal Sun from his official Twitter account on November 24. Initially shared on YouTube in 2019, the superb recording is capturing netizens’ attention once again after being shared by the Twitter handle @PunjabiTouch__ on November 23.

“I’m Punjabi, so I’m biased. But the music is like a form of ‘renewable energy.’ Take a break during the day if you can & let it recharge your batteries,” reads the caption shared alongside the post by Mahindra. It further goes on to say, “This young lady’s voice has Gigawatts of power”.

Check out the video to see if you agree:

If you’re left feeling all sorts of energized after watching the recording, know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this video has garnered over 1.1 lakh views. Mahindra’s tweet itself has amassed over 2,800 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “It’s simply awesome”.

Another individual wrote, “Wonderful ... refreshing”. “Awesome,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

