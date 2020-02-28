e-paper
Anand Mahindra met ‘real Iron Man’. See pic to know who he’s talking about

“At the feet of the real Iron Man—not the Marvel character!” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 28, 2020 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra’s tweet shows a picture he’s reserved for his ‘album of prized memories’.
Anand Mahindra’s tweet shows a picture he’s reserved for his ‘album of prized memories’. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has once again caught the attention of people online, all thanks to his latest tweet. This time, he hasn’t shared a clip or picture from his #WhatsAppWonderbox. His tweet shows a picture he’s reserved for his ‘album of prized memories’. In his tweet, Mahindra mentions how he met ‘the real Iron Man’ and no, it has nothing to do with the Marvel character.

“For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Man—not the Marvel character!” Mahindra tweeted an hour ago. The picture posted with the tweet shows him standing in front of the Statue of Unity - a 182-meter tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat.

Mahindra’s striking picture in front of the grand statue is winning over tweeple. Within an hour of being shared, the picture has collected over 5,800 likes - and very much counting.

The world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

