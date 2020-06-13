e-paper
Ananya Pandey loves this guy’s impression of her. Millions of views on his videos

Ananya Pandey praised him in her recent Instagram Stories.

Jun 13, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A screenshot from one of Instagram and TikTok user Ronit’s videos. (TikTok/@ronit_05)
         

If you’re a fan of actor Ananya Pandey, chances are you already know what we’re talking about. In case you don’t, we’re talking about Instagram and TikTok sensation Ronit who is leaving thousands thoroughly entertained and impressed with his impression of Ananya Pandey. His videos show him imitating the actor and he’s so on point, his videos keep raking the views and likes. He even has the ultimate nod of approval from Ananya Pandey herself who praised him in her recent Insta Stories.

Ronit describes himself as “a boy in a wig” on TikTok. Most of his videos show him lip-syncing to dialogues or snippets from interviews while wearing a wig. From Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan’s interviews to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dialogues in Jab We Met, his videos show him acting while the actor’s voice plays in the background.

However, recently he’s shared a video in which he is seen mimicking Ananya Pandey and his spot on imitation is winning people over.

@ronit_05

##duet with @piubiju__09 🤣😂 ##foryoupage ##ananyapandey @tiktok_india

♬ original sound - filmictown

Here’s another video from The Kapil Sharma Show

@ronit_05

##duet with @filmykalakar tag me in her videos ill duet them 🤣🙈##foryoupage ##ananyapandey @tiktok_india

♬ original sound - filmykalakar

After several people asked him to post more such video, he shared this one a day ago

The videos have collected millions of views and thousands of comments.

“You are just nailing it,” says an individual on Instagram. “Epic,” says another. “This is gold,” says a third on a different video.

Ronit often requests people on Instagram to tag Ananya Pandey in his videos. And it looks like his wish has come true. Here’s what the actor shared on her Instagram Stories today.

Here’s what Ananya Pandey shared on her Instagram Stories.
So what do you think of these videos?

