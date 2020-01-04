e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Anupam Kher sings Tune Maari Entriyaan with TikTok twist as he joins the platform. Watch

Anupam Kher sings Tune Maari Entriyaan with TikTok twist as he joins the platform. Watch

Anupam Kher shared the short clip both on Twitter and Instagram from Central Park, Manhattan where he can be spotted singing a recreated version of the song ‘Tune Mari Entriyaan’ from the movie ‘Gunday’.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 04, 2020 18:06 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New York
Anupam Kher shared the short clip both on Twitter and Instagram from Central Park.
Anupam Kher shared the short clip both on Twitter and Instagram from Central Park.(Twitter/@AnupamPKher)
         

Anupam Kher has joined TikTok and shared his first video on social media.

The veteran actor shared the short clip both on Twitter and Instagram from Central Park, Manhattan where he can be spotted singing a recreated version of the song ‘Tune Mari Entriyaan’ from the movie ‘Gunday’.

“Keeping the spirit of reinventing myself alive I have finally decided to be on #tiktok. Here is my first video. As yet I have no clue what should I post on this platform. May be your suggestions will help... Jai Ho,” he wrote in the post.

In the video, the actor croons, “Maine maari entry aur dil mein baji ghanti re tiktok, tiktok... Aaa raha hoon main tiktok pe aapke dil ki ghanti bajane...” which means he is entering his fan-followers’ world through TikTok to ring their hearts’ bells with the tunes from TikTok.

Anupam has been pro-actively sharing his views and opinions on various social media platforms and Tiktok is just the latest addition.

The fans have been loving both the posts and the actor has started gaining followers on the video-sharing platform.

Netizens welcomed his announcement with eager comments.

Anupam is in US these days, promoting the latest episodes of television series ‘New Amsterdam’.

He was last seen in the 2019 release ‘Hotel Mumbai’ and is gearing up for his next project ‘Mungilal Rocks’. (ANI)

tags
top news
‘No point blaming previous govts’: Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths
‘No point blaming previous govts’: Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket
‘Can only speak when I have total knowledge’:Kohli deflects question on CAA
‘Can only speak when I have total knowledge’:Kohli deflects question on CAA
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chants Om’ video, Twitter says ‘it’s fake’
Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chants Om’ video, Twitter says ‘it’s fake’
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
Proof of minorities’ state: Hardeep Puri justifies CAA through Nankana incident
Proof of minorities’ state: Hardeep Puri justifies CAA through Nankana incident
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news